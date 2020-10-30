Rabbi Dovid Soloveitchik hospitalized in serious condition

Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, the last remaining child of the Brisker Rov still alive, has been hospitalized in serious and stable condition with breathing difficulties due to pneumonia. He is believed to be 99 years old.

He had been treated at home with oxygen but early this morning the decision was made to transfer him to hospital.

The public is requested to pray for the complete healing of Rabbi Meshulam Dovid ben Alte Hendil among all the sick of the Jewish People.