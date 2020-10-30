Work to begin on new bypass road connecting Hevron to Jerusalem

In the next few days, work will commence on a new bypass road that will connect Gush Etzion to the city of Hevron, substantially shortening travel time to Hevron and connecting it directly with Jerusalem.

Shlomo Ne'eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, and Eliyahu Liebman, head of the Kiryat Arba Council, have sent a letter to Transportation Minister Miri Regev, asking her to ensure that the new road will bypass the Arab village of Al-Aroub, and that it should be named the "Moshe and Miriam Levinger Road," in memory of Rabbi and Rabbanit Levinger obm, pioneers of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria.