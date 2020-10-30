TA mayor Huldai meets with Prof. Matot, suggesting joint political slate

Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai, who has already announced that he wishes to enter the national political scene and run for a Knesset seat, has met with Professor Idit Matot, a senior staff member at Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital, raising speculation that Matot also intends to enter politics.

According to a report in Yisrael Hayom, Matot has of late been extremely critical of the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.