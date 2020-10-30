Finance Minister: It wasn't a question of synagogues vs. stores reopening

Following allegations that the Finance Minister chose to allow synagogues to open instead of high street stores, Minister Yisrael Katz clarified his position.

"These are two entirely unrelated issues," he said. "I pointed out that [since] ten people are already permitted to congregate in an enclosed area, [synagogues should be no exception]. However, stores have refused to resume operation with permission granted to just five customers at a time," he alleged, presumably allowing for five shop staff present on-site as well.