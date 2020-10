09:22 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Lech Lecha - Get thee forth to America? Read more It's clear that Hashem wants the Jews to live in the Land of Israel. What makes so many Jews stay in the Diaspora? ► ◄ Last Briefs