09:19 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Drunken driver arrested in Ashdod A drunken driver in his thirties has been arrested in Ashdod, after police discovered he had imbibed more than four times over the legal limit of alcohol. ► ◄ Last Briefs