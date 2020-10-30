|
09:14
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20
EU to fund transfer of Covid-19 patients across borders to help hospitals
The European Union has agreed to finance the transfer of coronavirus patients across borders within the EU, where necessary, in order to prevent hospitals in severely affected areas from collapsing under the increased strain.
"The spread of the virus will overwhelm our healthcare systems if we do not act urgently," EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said, as quoted by The Guardian.
Last Briefs