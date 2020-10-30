|
Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20
3 Palestinians arrested outside Border Police base in Beit Lechem
Border Police have arrested three Palestinians, residents of Beit Lechem who had planned to throw Molotov cocktails at a Border Police base near Beit Lechem.
Border Police on patrol around the base spotted the three men walking near its entrance, and noticed that they were holding the improvised bombs. They were ordered to halt and put under arrest, and have been taken for questioning.
