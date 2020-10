08:46 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Netanya hangs French flags along coastal road following terror attack In a gesture of solidarity, the city of Netanya has hung French flags along its coastal road, following yesterday's stabbing attack in the southern city of Nice. Nice and Netanya are twinned cities. צילום: שרה יחימוביץ/TPS דגלי צרפת הונפו על גשרי נתניה בכביש החוף ► ◄ Last Briefs