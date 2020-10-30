|
News Briefs
Pedestrian run over, seriously injured in Eilat
A 24-year-old man has been run over and seriously injured in a parking lot in Eilat. He has been transferred to Yoseftal hospital for treatment.
MDA paramedic Aviran Ashkenazi related: "When we reached the scene, we found the injured man sitting near a car, fully conscious but with wounds all over his body. We treated him with various medications and took him to hospital in serious and stable condition."
