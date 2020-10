08:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Israel Electric Co. clarifies: Outages due to malfunction, not cyber attack The Israel Electric Company has issued a clarification regarding last night's power outages in a number of areas across the country, stating that the power cuts were due to malfunctions and not to a cyber attack on its systems. ► ◄ Last Briefs