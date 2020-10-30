Nice attacker was 21-year-old Tunisian carrying a Quran

The terrorist who murdered three people yesterday in Nice, France, has been identified as 21-year-old Brahim Aioussaoi, a Tunisian national who arrived in France only a few weeks previously.

Aioussaoi was reportedly carrying three knives and a copy of the Quran at the time of the attack, and repeatedly shouted, "Allahu Akhbar" during the attack and also after he was taken into custody.