  Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20

Forecast: Temperatures dropping gradually over next few days

Today: Partially cloudy to clear. A slight drop in temperatures.

Shabbat: Cloudy. A further slight drop in temperatures.

Sunday: Temperatures to drop further. Possibility of localized rain showers in the afternoon.

Monday: Rain showers across most parts of the country, with occasional thunderstorms. Slight possibility of flash floods in southern riverbanks and in the east. Temperatures will continue to drop.

