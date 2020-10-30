|
08:07
News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20
Forecast: Temperatures dropping gradually over next few days
Today: Partially cloudy to clear. A slight drop in temperatures.
Shabbat: Cloudy. A further slight drop in temperatures.
Sunday: Temperatures to drop further. Possibility of localized rain showers in the afternoon.
Monday: Rain showers across most parts of the country, with occasional thunderstorms. Slight possibility of flash floods in southern riverbanks and in the east. Temperatures will continue to drop.
