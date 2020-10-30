Blue & White: 'All options open' if Likud doesn't move on budget issue

"Time is running out," say senior Blue & White officials, referring to the ultimatum they made to the Likud party regarding the state budget.

An article in the Maariv newspaper quoted several senior party officials as saying that, "We would like to continue to work - productively, and in earnest - in the framework of the current government. But if the situation does not improve, all options are open, both political and parliamentary. We want to ensure that the citizens of Israel have a functional government - that's what they deserve."

In response, Likud officials called the threats "empty, lacking in content."