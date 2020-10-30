Public health expert: We need to return to traffic-light plan

Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, an expert in public health and a member of the panel of experts advising the government's coronavirus project manager, told Galei Tzahal this morning that in his opinion, the government could have already authorized the opening of high street stalls, as they operate in the open air.

"They could have opened open-air stalls and markets," he said. "Nonetheless, I think we should be going back to a form of decision-making that is based on local rates of infection i.e. the traffic-light plan."