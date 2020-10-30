Israeli organizations' campaign to have Hezbollah defined as terror org'n

The Abba Eban Institute, the Institute for Counter-Terrorism, and an anti-terrorism lobby have joined forces in a new campaign to persuade European Union countries to define Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

According to a report in Israel Hayom, the organizations' ultimate aim is to have every country in the world condemn Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, and they are also targeting several South American countries, with information being provided in five different languages.