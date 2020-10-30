US imposes new sanctions against Iran

The Trump administration on Thursday imposed new sanctions against Iran, blacklisting Iranian and Chinese energy companies and announcing forfeiture actions against two shipments of Iranian missiles recently seized by the US Navy, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The Treasury and State Department sanctions against 11 companies and five individuals involved allegations they were helping Iran trade its petroleum products, a key source of funding for the regime, in conjunction with a previously sanctioned firm called Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd.