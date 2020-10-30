Report: US officials briefed on threat against Pentagon leaders

US military, intelligence and law enforcement officials were briefed late last month on a threat against the Pentagon's most senior leaders while they are on American soil, not just traveling overseas, five senior US officials with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News on Thursday.

Some officials said the briefings suggested the threat, which remains active, may be potential retaliation for the US military's assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January, although the information provided did not draw a definitive link.