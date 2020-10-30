|
News BriefsCheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20
Italy and Germany added to list of red countries
The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday evening that Italy, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Serbia will join the list of “red countries” starting on November 8.
People who arrive in Israel from these countries, like the rest of the red countries, will be required to be in isolation for a period of 14 days. In addition, Greece's status as a “green country” will be re-examined in about a week.
