|
03:43
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20
PA: Jerusalem is a 'red line'
The Palestinian Authority on Thursday expressed outrage after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that “Israel” will be permitted to be listed on the passports of citizens born in Jerusalem, reversing decades of US policy.
Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said in response that eastern Jerusalem is “occupied land” and that Pompeo's remarks were invalid and a blatant violation of international law and legitimacy.
Last Briefs