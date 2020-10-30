03:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Cheshvan 12, 5781 , 30/10/20 Minister Katz: My assistant responded to an official Blue and White tweet Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, who was reprimanded by the Prime Minister after tweeting during the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting, said that “my loyal aide responded to an official tweet from the Blue and White party, which attacked me for preventing the approval of a budget. I praise my assistant who responded. I rarely attack partners, I wish they were more attentive when it came to the budget." ► ◄ Last Briefs