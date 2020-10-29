|
Biden: Rabin bravely gave his life pursuing peace
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday commented on the 25th anniversary of the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.
“I join Israelis in honoring Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin z"l, 25 years after his assassination. He led a life of service to his country and its security — and bravely gave his life pursuing peace. I was honored to call him a friend,” he tweeted.
