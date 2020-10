19:01 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Candlight vigil in Rabin Square 25 years after PM's murder A candlelight vigil is being held in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on the twenty-fifth anniversary of Rabin's murder while serving as prime minister. ► ◄ Last Briefs