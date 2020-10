18:43 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Will Arab-Zionist educator Nahil Zoabi run for Knesset? Read more Nahil Zoabi is retiring after 16 years of championing integration of Israeli Arabs. Will he attempt to establish an Arab Zionist party next? ► ◄ Last Briefs