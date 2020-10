18:38 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Trump: 'We decided to go forward with sale of F-35's to UAE' President Trump has announced to Congress that "we have decided to move forward with the sale of F-35's to the UAE." ► ◄ Last Briefs