18:33 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Trump is needed to keep up Arab-Jewish peace momentum Read more Obama, Kerry and Biden did not believe anything could move forward without the PA Arabs, but Trump knows how to close deals. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs