18:05
News BriefsCheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20
"US-Israel military intel cooperation keeps growing"
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman participated in an series of meetings with Secretary of Defense Esper, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi.
Friedman defined the meetings as "imortant" and emphasized on Twitter: "US-Israel military and intelligence cooperation is at unprecedented levels and keeps growing".
