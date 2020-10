17:03 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Fmr. Malaysian PM: Muslims have right to kill millions of French Read more Dr. Mahathir Mohamad says Muslims have right to be angry at and even kill French people after teacher beheaded over Mohamed cartoons. ► ◄ Last Briefs