15:51 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 American citizens born in Jerusalem can write Israel as place of birth American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared that as of today American citizens born in Jerusalem can write Jerusalem, Israel, as their place of birth. Previously, such citizens could only write the word Jerusalem.