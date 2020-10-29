49% of religious Zionists favor equal economic status for LGBT couples

In a poll conducted by Arutz Sheva and Direct Polls, 49% of religious Zionists favored equal status for LGBT couples in the economic sphere so that such couples would receive the same tax advantages and mortgage discounts as heterosexual couples.

The poll found that 57% of religious Zionists do not support giving synagogue roles such as chazan (prayer leader) and Torah reader to LGBT's.

In another finding of the poll, 53% of religious Zionists held that halachic rulings should be published that relate specifically to LGBT's.