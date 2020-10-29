Nigel Farage speaks at Trump rally: 'He's the bravest person I've ever met'

Joining US President Donald Trump at a rally in Arizona was Nigel Farage, one of the chief proponents of Brexit, The Telegraph reports.

“I’ve got to say four years ago I was honoured to come to America to bring the Brexit message, the message that you can beat the establishment," he said.

“And that is what Donald Trump did. He beat the pollsters, he beat the media, he beat all the predictions. And here's the worst bit. They’ve never forgiven him for him. They’ve never, ever forgiven him. They have spent four years trying to delegitimise him.

“Four years of the Russia hoax. Four years of a false impeachment. Most human beings under that barrage would have given up. This is the single most resilient and bravest person I have ever met in my life.”

Farage told the crowd that: “You are voting for the only current leader in the free world who has got the guts to stand up and fight for the nation state, to fight for patriotism, to fight against globalism. You’ll be voting for the only leader in the Western world with the real courage to stand up to the Chinese Communist Party. You’ll be voting for decency, plain speaking and a man who in four years hasn’t just cut your taxes, hasn’t just improved the economy, but a man who right now is bringing Israel together with Arab nations in a way that nobody ever believed was possible."

The thousands of Trump supporters present responded with cheers, and as Farage left the stage, the President thanked him, adding, "Well, I think I’m glad I called him up.”