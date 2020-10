14:33 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Jerusalem Post to acquire Walla from Bezeq, its parent company Following extensive negotiations conducted at the Communications Ministry, Minister Yoaz Hendel has signed an agreement allowing Bezeq to sell the majority of its holdings of subsidiary Walla to the Jerusalem Post. ► ◄ Last Briefs