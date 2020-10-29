MK Tamano-Shatta: Rabin fought for the State & its citizens all his life

Speaking in the Knesset today at the session dedicated to the memory of Yitzhak Rabin, Aliya and Absorption Minister Penina Tamano-Shatta called Rabin someone who was entirely dedicated to the Jewish People.

"Rabin was someone who fought for the State all his life," she said. "He fought for the State, and he fought for all of us. 25 years from his murder, a murder that left a stain on the history of the Jewish People, we have seen that if enmity and hatred is not uprooted from among us, it ends with brothers shedding each other's blood. Today, more than ever, is it incumbent upon us to take responsibility to heal the rifts in our society."