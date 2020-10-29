MK Lapid: Rabin's heritage is our guiding light

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid, speaking at the Knesset session dedicated to the memory of Yitzhak Rabin today, stressed that Rabin was his role model.

"Rabin's heritage provides our model of leadership," he said. "His heritage is based on doing the right thing even when it's hard. When we look at him, and then at those leading the country today, the difference between them is vast. Israel is now at one of the most difficult times in its history - not just due to the epidemic, but because of what is happening among us. The incitement is back, the same incitement from the same people. We are just as divided now as we were then."