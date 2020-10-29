Report: Van full of explosives found in Philadelphia

ABC News is reporting that a van filled with explosives has been found in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia has been the setting for violent protests after a shooting death of a black man by police earlier this week, and Pennyslvania National Guard troops will be arriving in the city on Friday to assist in quelling the violence.

According to ABC's report, the van was full of explosives as well as propane tanks, torches, and sticks of dynamite. It is not yet known how police became alerted to this particular van.