13:48 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Transparency? COVID-19 patients' treatment to be examined, but findings hidden Read more Health Ministry appoints special committee to examine treatment of patients in all hospitals, but findings will remain confidential forever.