13:21 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Knesset Speaker: It's time we learned to stop hating each other Speaking at the Knesset today during a special discussion in memory of Yitzhak Rabin, Speaker MK Yariv Levine (Likud) stated: "Even now, 25 years after this terrible murder, the internecine hatred, incitement to violence, and violence itself has not ceased to exist among us. The time has come for us to learn a different way."