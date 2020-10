13:08 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Israel to begin exporting fresh produce to UAE Following a series of meetings between the Agriculture Minister, Alon Schuster, the Ministry's director-general, Dr. Nahum Itzkovitz, and their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates' Office for Climate Change and the Environment, Israel has received official approval from the Emirates to export fresh agricultural produce. ► ◄ Last Briefs