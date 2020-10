12:54 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Gasoline prices to drop on Saturday night Gasoline prices are due to drop by 12 agorot per liter on Saturday night. 95-octane unleaded fuel will cost 5.34 shekels/liter at self-service pumps, and 5.55 shekels/liter at full-service pumps. In Eilat, the prices will drop to 4.57 shekels/liter for self-service, a drop of 10 agorot/liter from last month. ► ◄ Last Briefs