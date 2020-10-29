MK Smotrich: One can condemn Rabin's murder & also condemn his policies

MK Betzalel Smotrich, head of the National Union faction within the Yamina party, stressed today, on the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, that while Rabin's murder must be utterly condemned, it is still permissible to criticize his policies.

Writing on Twitter, he stated that:

"Religious Zionism has always revered the State, and that's why today, of all days, it's vital to weed out all those who want to make political capital from the memory of Yitzhak Rabin obm [sic]. Even today, it's still possible to say that the Oslo Accords which Rabin promoted were a disaster; that the battle against them was justified and legitimate - and in the same breath, we must also state in a loud, clear voice that the vile murder of a prime minister is totally unacceptable and must never happen again."