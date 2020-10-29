Large disparities in contagion, death rates from COVID in various sectors

Researchers from the Weizmann Institute have highlighted what they say are significant disparities between contagion rates in the various sectors that comprise Israeli society.

According to a report on Kan News, there has been a 20% increase in the number of new infections reported in the Arab sector in the last week, as opposed to a 38% decrease on a national level.

Another disparity can be observed in the death toll from the same period, during which the haredi death rate dropped by 60%, whereas it dropped only 13% among the general population.