|
12:27
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20
Former Supreme Ct President Barak: A-G should be accorded respect
Speaking on Kan Bet today, former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak sharply criticized the current government and its prime minister for its recent behavior.
"The way in which this government, and at its head, the Prime Minister, treats the Attorney-General is absolutely insupportable," he said. "The Attorney-General is not the Prime Minister's private attorney - he serves the entire country and the State, and he should be treated with respect."
Last Briefs