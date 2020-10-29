Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Trump & Biden tied in Florida

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published yesterday shows that US President Donald Trump is now in a virtual tie with Democratic contender Joe Biden in Florida, with 49% saying they would vote for Biden and 47% for Trump.

Florida has 29 electoral votes, and both candidates will be campaigning there in the next few days.

The poll also showed that 48% of likely voters said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus crisis, while 42% thought Trump would be better. 52% of respondents said Trump would be better at managing the economy, as opposed to 41% for Biden.