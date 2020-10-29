|
Assuta hospital director: No link between schools & latest coronavirus wave
Speaking on Radio 103 FM this morning, Prof. Shuki Shemer, director of Assuta hospital in Ashdod criticized the government's policy of delaying the reopening of schools.
"We should be opening all the schools right now," he said. "There's no one who can prove a link between the resumption of studies in September and the second wave of the coronavirus that we recently experienced."
