Dalia Rabin: Israeli society today is divided as never before

Dalia Rabin, the daughter of the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated 25 years ago, spoke at today's official remembrance ceremony.

"25 years and still my heart constricts every morning when I wake up," she said. "A country immersed in the mud of a deadly epidemic, and the reality of a society divided as never before - these reveal the failures of this government that has abandoned tens of thousands of people."