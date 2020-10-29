Pres. Rivlin: Rabin's assassination rent the country in two

Speaking at the official ceremony of remembrance for former PM Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated 25 years ago, President Rivlin said that all forms of violence, including verbal, should be condemned.

"The country was rent in two like the parting of the Reed Sea," he said. "The hatred was tangible. We must never permit a situation to arise where people are publicly calling for the death of Israeli citizens. We should also never permit verbal abuse of our police."