Meretz MK: Ayelet Shaked wants a Russian-style democracy here

Writing on Twitter, MK Yair Golan (Meretz) sharply criticized Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked, accusing her of trying to ensure that the right-wing parties can "do whatever they want."

"Ayelet Shaked wants to have an Override Clause legislated according to which only 61 MKs will be required to override a Supreme Court decision," he wrote. "She wants to trash the judiciary, allowing a right-wing government to do whatever it wants - stealing land in Judea and Samaria, laws against their opponents, and other anti-democratic steps. Legitimizing Israel as a dictatorship under the guise of a democracy. If we don't stop her, we'll end up with a Russian-style democracy here."