Minister Shay: First graders will soon be learning a full week in school

Science Minister Izhar Shay, a member of the government's coronavirus cabinet, told Galei Tzahal this morning that the government is aiming to have first grade studies resume for a full week of learning.

"Most local authorities have notified the government that they are capable of having schools reopen for more than half a week," he said. "They say they have enough classrooms to enable this. Within two to three weeks, we want to see most first graders learning a full week in school."