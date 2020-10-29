Trump's Superman impression at an Arizona rally

"I woke up and I felt good," US President Donald Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Arizona, simultaneously slamming the side of his lectern as he described his stay in hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

"I said, 'Get me out of here!'" he continued. "Boom! Superman!"

He then reportedly mimed Clark Kent ripping open his shirt to reveal his dual identity, while the crowd chanted, "Superman! Superman! Superman!"