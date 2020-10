09:36 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Light airplane breaks up over Poleg Beach, pilot lightly injured One person sustained mild injuries when a light airplane broke up over Poleg Beach in Netanya. MDA and United Hatzalah treated the person at the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs